1 dead, 2 injured after vehicle hits tree on KY 715 in Wolfe County

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police report that one person is dead and two others were injured in a crash Sunday morning on KY 715 in Wolfe County after a vehicle hit a tree.

According to KSP, they received a call around 10:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of a single-vehicle crash in the Pine Ridge community.

KSP says a preliminary investigation reveals that a 2014 Kia Sorento was traveling northbound on KY 715 when it crossed the centerline, went off the roadway, and struck a tree.

As a result, KSP says that the driver, identified as 23-year-old Darren Johnson, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Wolfe County coroner.

According to KSP, one passenger was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Hospital and is listed in critical condition, and a toddler suffered minor injuries and was taken to Kentucky River Regional Medical Center in Jackson for treatment.

KSP says the crash remains under investigation.