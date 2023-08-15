1 dead, 2 injured in Versailles crash

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead, and two others were injured in a Tuesday morning crash in Versailles.

Around 11:40 a.m., Versailles Police responded to the intersection of Lexington Street and Laval Heights for a crash involving a truck and a sedan.

Three people were involved, two in the sedan and one in the truck.

The driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead.

A passenger in the sedan was taken to UK Hospital, but we have no word on their condition.

The driver of the pickup truck only had minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

