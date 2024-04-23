1 dead, 2 seriously hurt in Harrison County crash

DRY RIDGE, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead after a crash in Harrison County Tuesday afternoon.

Kentucky State Police Post 6 responded around 11:52 a.m. to the crash at US 27 North and Commonwealth Road.

KSP investigators determined that a Dodge Ram was driving northbound on US 27 and drifted into the southbound lane, hitting a Buick Enclave head-on.

The passenger in the Enclave was pronounced dead at the scene by the Harrison County Coroner's Office.

Both drivers were transported to UK Hospital with reported serious injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.