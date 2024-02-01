1 dead after 3 car crash in Bullitt County

WASHINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead and another has been injured after a wreck that occurred in Bullitt County on Wednesday.

A call for assistance on a crash on US 31E from the Bullitt County 911 dispatch came through at around 8 p.m. An investigation determined that a Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by 47-year-old Jason Durbin from Bardstown was traveling south on 31E when, for unknown reasons, it crossed the center line and hit a Chevrolet Cavalier that was going north head-on. The crash also caused a Ford F-250 that was traveling north to hit the Cavalier.

The driver of the Cavalier, 26-year-old Gary Bowman from Coxs Creek, was pronounced dead at the scene. Durbin was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries and the driver of the F-250 was uninjured.

The collision closed a portion of US 31E for several hours and remains under investigation.