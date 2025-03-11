1 dead after overnight shooting on Ohio Street in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead after a shooting that happened overnight on Ohio Street in Lexington.

According to Lexington police, they responded near downtown just after midnight on Tuesday for reported gunshots.

Police say when they arrived on the scene, they found a victim who had been shot.

The coroner's office responded and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police report no suspect and that the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington police.