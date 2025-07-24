1 dead after vehicle crashes into Nelson County Courthouse, police report

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Bardstown Police Department reports that one person is dead after a vehicle crashed into the Nelson County Courthouse on Thursday, just after midnight.

According to police, they were dispatched to the courthouse for a vehicle that had collided with the building.

When arriving on the scene, police say that the Bardstown Fire Department and Nelson County EMS pronounced the driver of the vehicle dead.

Police have not released the name of the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bardstown police at 502-348-6811 or anonymously at 502-348-4328.