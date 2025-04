BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Boone County Sheriff's Office reports that one person is dead following an officer-involved shooting that happened early Tuesday morning on Industrial Road in Florence.

According to officials, the incident involved two Boone County Sheriff's Office deputies, but neither was injured.

Officials say that the suspect sustained gunshot wounds and was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Kentucky State Police are conducting the investigation.