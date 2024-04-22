1 dead in Berea house fire

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead after a fire in Berea early Monday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., the Berea Fire Department was called to 129 Barrett Lane for reports of a structure fire. When crews arrived, they found a home that was fully involved.

One person was found dead inside the home while crews worked to extinguish the fire. The coroner's office will release the name of the victim once identification is made.

BFD released a statement on the fire:

“Berea Fire Department’s deepest condolences go out to the family and friends who have lost a home and a loved one in tonight’s fire. We would also like to say Thank you to Madison County Sheriff's office, Berea Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Madison County EMS, and the Madison County Coroner’s office for all of the assistance in this matter.”

