MT STERLING, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead after a building collapsed in Montgomery County Friday evening.

Judge Executive Chris Haddix says emergency crews were called to a warehouse at 1004 Levee Road in Mt. Sterling around 5:15 p.m.

Agencies from Montgomery County, Winchester, and Lexington responded to the scene to assist.

Haddix says one person was confirmed dead in the collapse. All others have been accounted for with no injuries.

The cause of the collapse is still under investigation.