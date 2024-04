KIMPER, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man died in a Pike County UTV crash early Sunday morning.

Kentucky State Police responded around 5:30 a.m. to Upper Johns Creek Road to investigate the crash.

KSP says initial investigation indicates a UTV left the road, went over an embankment, and hit a tree.

34-year-old Michael Hardin was pronounced dead at the scene. 38-year-old Kyle Hardin was transported to a local hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.