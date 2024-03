WILMORE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A person was hurt Monday afternoon after falling near the Asbury Equine Center trails.

Major Jon Sallee says Jessamine County and Nicholasville Fire Departments were dispatched to a hiker who fell off of a waterfall a mile off the trail.

Crews made contact with the patient within 12 minutes and had them off of the trail and into an ambulance within 29 minutes.

We're working to learn more.