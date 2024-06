LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was hurt in a Lexington shooting Friday evening.

Around 6:50 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting with a victim on North Broadway near Haggard Lane.

Upon arrival, police located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was alert and speaking with police and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. Contact Lexington Police if you have any information regarding this shooting.