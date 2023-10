LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was hurt in a shooting early Saturday morning in Lexington.

Just after midnight, officers responded to the 200 block of Fairdale Drive for reports of a person with a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived on scene they found one victim with a single gunshot wound. Police say that person was transported to a local hospital and has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is no word on a suspect or motive. This is an ongoing investigation.