1 injured after vehicle crashes into embankment in Monticello

MONTICELLO, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Monticello Fire Department reports that one person was injured after their vehicle crashed off an embankment on KY-789 in Wayne County.

According to officials, when they were on the scene, they were able to set up for a "low-angle rope rescue" to get the patient out of the embankment for treatment.

Officials say the rescue was performed without incident, and the patient was transported by EMS to a helicopter waiting at the Wayne County Airport.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Department is handling the investigation.

