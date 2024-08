LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department reports that one person was injured from a gunshot wound on West 7th Street and North Upper Street early Wednesday morning.

According to police, they responded to the area of West 7th Street around 6:31 a.m., where they located a female with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say they do have suspect information, but the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.