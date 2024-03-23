1 injured in crash involving semi-truck on I-75

(LEX 18) — One person was injured in a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 75 Southbound on Friday afternoon.

According to Lexington Police, they were dispatched to the crash at approximately 4:13 p.m. It was reported that the crash involved a semi-truck and a passenger car. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash occurred at mile marker 117 and caused a significant traffic jam on the Interstate but police say that roads are now re-opened.