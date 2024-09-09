1 injured in Lexington shooting, police searching for suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department reports that one person was injured in a shooting on Sunday night on Centre Parkway.

According to police, they responded to the area around 10:00 p.m. for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation; anyone with information is asked to call Lexington police.