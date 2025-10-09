1 injured in overnight Lexington shooting on Sutherland Drive, police investigating

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department says they are investigating an overnight shooting that happened on Sutherland Drive that left one person injured.

According to police, the shooting happened around 2:48 a.m. on Thursday and when arriving on the scene, they found a victim inside a home.

Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600.