LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department reports that one person was injured in a shooting that happened overnight near East Reynolds Road and Lansdowne Drive.

According to police, they responded to reports of shots fired around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say that he was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, it is unclear who is responsible for the shooting, but they are investigating.