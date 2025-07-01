1 killed, 4 injured in crash on KY Highway 90 in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office reports that one person was killed and four others were injured in a crash on Kentucky Highway 90 on Monday evening.

According to the sheriff's office, they were dispatched just after 7:00 p.m. to the intersection of West KY Highway 90 and KY Highway 1546.

After an investigation, the sheriff's office says they learned that a 2003 Chevrolet passenger car driven by a 59-year-old man was traveling west on KY Highway 90 when it passed another vehicle. As a result, it collided with a 2001 Toyota pickup truck occupied by two adults and two children traveling east.

The sheriff's office says that the 59-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by the Wayne County Coroner's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, Wayne County Emergency Services treated the two adults and two children at the scene. They were then taken to Wayne County Hospital and Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Two patients were later flown to another hospital.

The sheriff's office says they are continuing to investigate the crash.