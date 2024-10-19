1 killed in crash with Owen County Sheriff's vehicle

OWENTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One woman has died after a collision in Owen County Friday afternoon.

According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened on US 127 North near the New Liberty Turnpike in Owen County.

Investigators found the crash involved an Owen County Sheriff's Office vehicle, driven by Deputy Frank Blackwell.

Deputy Blackwell was reportedly traveling north on US 127 with emergency lights on, responding to an overdose call.

As the deputy was passing slower traffic, a car made a left turn in his path, leading to the crash.

The driver of the car that turned was identified as 71-year-old Kathleen Fresard.

According to KSP, Fresard was airlifted to the hospital but died as a result of her injuries.

Deputy Blackwell was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries and has been released.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.