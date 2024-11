LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police report that one person was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Richmond Road on Monday night.

According to police, the crash was reported around 11:10 p.m. and involved a vehicle and a moped near Squires Road.

As a result, police say that the driver of the moped was killed, and the crash is being investigated as a hit-and-run.

Richmond Road was shut down for several hours overnight as police investigated, but it has since reopened, according to police.