1 killed in Knox County fire as crews battle icy roads, steep terrain to reach home

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Richland Fire Department reports that one person was killed in a fire at a home on Twin Oaks Drive in Knox County on Thursday night.

According to officials, upon arrival at the scene, crews found the road inaccessible due to ice and steep terrain.

As a result, officials say crews stretched 500 feet of hose up the hill to reach the home, and they also requested mutual aid from the Barbourville Fire Department.

Officials say that one person was at the home at the time of the fire and died at the scene.

No other information has been released.