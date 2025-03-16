1 killed in shooting involving Christian County deputies

CROFTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police have opened an investigation into a deadly shooting connected to the Christian County Sheriff's Office.

According to KSP, Christian County deputies responded to a home on Clark Store Sinking Road in Crofton Saturday night for a physical domestic violence call.

When law enforcement got on scene, 39-year-old Patrick Martinez started shooting at the responding officers, per KSP's report.

Deputies then returned fire, hitting Martinez who was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation by Kentucky State Police and updates will be provided as they become available.