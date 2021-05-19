Watch
$1 million federal grant awarded to fight human trafficking in Kentucky

May 19, 2021
(LEX 18) — On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced a $1 million federal grant to help combat human trafficking in the state.

The money will help the state address key findings from the University of Louisville human trafficking research initiative's project called PIVOT.

As part of the findings, researchers learned child trafficking is primarily happening at the hands of family members.

With grant funding, an advisory council will be formed to work to identify a human trafficking and child labor screening tool.

This screening tool will be the first of its kind.

Read the full study below:

If you believe you may have information about a trafficking situation, call the national human trafficking hotline toll-free at 1-888-373-7888.

