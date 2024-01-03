$1 million Powerball ticket expiring, Kentucky Lottery searching for owner

HENRY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Lottery officials are searching for the owner of an unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket sold in July 2023 at a Henry Clay Pilot Travel Center.

According to lottery officials, the ticket must be claimed before 5:00 p.m. on January 12 at the Kentucky Lottery Corporate Office. They say if the prize is not claimed, the money will return to Kentucky's Unclaimed Prize Fund, which supports the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship.

Lottery officials say the owner matched the first five white balls, which were 7,10,11,13,24, winning them the $1 million prize.