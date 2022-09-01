$1 million Powerball winner sold in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A ticket sold in Lexington for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing won the game's second prize of $1 million.

The winning Powerball numbers are:

7 – 8 – 19 – 24 – 28 with a Powerball of 1

Lottery officials say the ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Powerball. If the ticket holder had also matched the Powerball number of 1, they would have won $134 million.

Lottery security staff members will execute a series of security checks at the retailer Thursday morning where the winning ticket was sold before releasing the retailer's name.

The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location. They have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which has to be done at the lottery's headquarters in Louisville.

The winner should contact the lottery’s claims office at (800) 937-8946 to make arrangements to claim their prize.