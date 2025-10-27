Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

1 person airlifted to hospital following overnight crash in Rockcastle County

mugshot template (62).png
Brindle Ridge Volunteer Fire Department via Facebook
mugshot template (62).png
Posted

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Brindle Ridge Volunteer Fire Department reports that one person was airlifted to a hospital following a crash that happened overnight on North Wilderness Road.

According to officials, they responded to the area around 12:30 a.m. on Monday for a single-vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, officials say a landing zone was established at the Conway Dollar General for the person to be airlifted by Air Evac.

Officials say that Rockcastle County EMS transported additional patients to the hospital.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18