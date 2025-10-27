1 person airlifted to hospital following overnight crash in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Brindle Ridge Volunteer Fire Department reports that one person was airlifted to a hospital following a crash that happened overnight on North Wilderness Road.

According to officials, they responded to the area around 12:30 a.m. on Monday for a single-vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, officials say a landing zone was established at the Conway Dollar General for the person to be airlifted by Air Evac.

Officials say that Rockcastle County EMS transported additional patients to the hospital.