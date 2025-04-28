1 person dead after boat crash on Lake Cumberland

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead after a boat crash on Lake Cumberland, according to the Wayne County Coroner's Office.

The Wayne County Coroner says there was a single boat crash just before 6 p.m. on Sunday with one person on board in the White Oak Creek area.

The corner says a fisherman spotted the boat drifting with the person on board on Lake Cumberland. The person's identity has not been released at this time, but the coroner says they suffered a lot of head trauma.

The boat's motor appears to be ripped off, and fishing equipment was also found on board, according to the coroner.

No other injuries were reported.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife is on the scene investigating. We'll update you once we know more