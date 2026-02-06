Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1 person dead after early morning shooting in Harrodsburg, police investigating

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Harrodsburg Police Department reports that one person is dead after an early morning shooting that happened on Friday.

Police say that when arriving on the scene, a man was located with a gunshot wound.

According to police, life-saving measures were performed by officers, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Mercer County Coroner's Office.

Police say the incident is isolated and there is no threat to the public.

The shooting remains under investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available, according to police.

