Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

1 person dead after vehicle hits tree on Old Frankfort Pike in Woodford County

Fatal collision
LEX 18
Fatal collision
Posted

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Versailles Police Department reports that one person has died after a single-vehicle collision on Old Frankfort Pike in Woodford County on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, an SUV had gone off the roadway and struck a tree, and as a result, the driver was taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Versailles police say their Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the collision, and the person's name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18