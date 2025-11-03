Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1 person displaced after early morning fire on Lyndhurst Place in Lexington

LEX 18
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Fire Department says one person is displaced after an early morning fire on Lyndhurst Place on Monday.

Officials say they were dispatched around 4:27 a.m. for reports of smoke in a structure near the intersection of Rose Street and High Street.

Upon arrival, officials say they located and extinguished a small fire, containing it to the room of origin.

According to officials, there were no injuries, and fire investigators are on the scene to determine the cause.

