1 person displaced after house fire on Canonero Drive in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Fire Department says that one person will be displaced after a fire broke out early Monday morning at a home on Canonero Drive in Lexington.

Officials say that when they arrived on the scene, smoke and flames were visible, and they upgraded it to a working structure fire.

According to officials, smoke damage was present in the home, and the fire was confined to a bedroom area.

Officials say there were no injuries, and fire investigators are on the scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire.