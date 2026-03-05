Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1 person found dead in burning vehicle in Laurel County

EAST BERNSTADT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A person was found dead inside a burning vehicle in Laurel County after firefighters responded to a report of a vehicle fire with a possible trapped occupant on Wednesday afternoon.

East Bernstadt Fire & Rescue says they were dispatched by the London-Laurel County 911 Center at 2:57 p.m. to the scene. A caller reported being unable to reach the vehicle due to fire conditions.

According to officials, firefighters arriving on the scene confirmed a person was trapped inside the vehicle, which was fully engulfed in flames. Crews made entry into the vehicle and discovered a dead victim inside.

Officials say they will not be releasing additional information or identifying the victim while a death investigation is ongoing.

Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, and the Laurel County Coroner's Office also responded to the scene.

