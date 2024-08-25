1 person has life-threating injuries following a shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police say that a shooting occurred at 2050 Cambridge Sunday around 4:45 p.m. in Valley Park.

Police say they got several calls about shots fired in the area. When police arrived they saw three people running away from the scene. One person was detained and the other two got away.

Officials shared that someone in their late teens came into UK HealthCare, who they believe was related to the incident. That person is suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing and police believe the shooting was an isolate incident.

