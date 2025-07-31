1 in 'critical condition', another charged after shooting at Danville gas station, police report

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A verbal altercation at a Danville gas station escalated to a shooting on Thursday, leaving one man in critical condition and another charged with assault, according to the Danville Police Department.

Danville police say they responded to Sheeji Food Mart in the 3600 block of South Danville Bypass after getting reports of a male gunshot victim.

Investigators determined that 43-year-old Justin Smothers and 44-year-old David Clem, both from Danville, began arguing inside the store before the argument turned physical.

The release states that during the confrontation, Smothers pulled out a 9mm handgun and fired two rounds, striking Clem in the upper arm and torso.

Clem was taken to Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

Smothers remained at the scene and was arrested and charged with first-degree assault.

