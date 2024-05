LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police were called to the intersection of Parkers Mill Road and Man O' War Boulevard around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, for a report of a four-vehicle crash.

Police say one person was injured in the crash and had to be extracted from the vehicle. They say that person had non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported for medical care.

The roadway reopened around 6:15 p.m., at least one vehicle was overturned in the incident.