LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department reports that one person was injured in a stabbing late Monday night near Alexandria Drive.

According to police, they responded to Daniel Court around 11:00 p.m. on Monday for a report of an assault with a weapon.

Police say that the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lexington police say the stabbing is under investigation.