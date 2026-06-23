1 person injured in overnight shooting on Gerald Drive, Lexington Police say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — One person was shot early Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Gerald Drive, according to Lexington Police officials.

Officials reported that the Lexington Police Department was dispatched at around 1:15 a.m. for a reported shooting. Officers found one person with a gunshot wound. That person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said that there is no word on what led to the shooting and no suspect information has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.