Man charged with murder after crash near London

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been charged with murder after a crash that killed one person on Tuesday near London, Kentucky.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Wesley N. Allen from London was charged with murder after he crossed the center line while heading west on KY 192 in his silver GMC pickup truck and struck another driver in a Honda Civic head-on.

The driver of the Honda, 64-year-old Fred R. Johnson from London, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Allen was transported to St. Joseph Hospital for treatment of possible injuries, where he was treated and released.

According to the sheriff’s office, alcohol was suspected to have played a role in the accident on Allen’s part.