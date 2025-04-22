1 person killed in head-on collision on KY Highway 15 in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Perry County Sheriff's Office reports that one person was killed in a head-on collision that happened on KY Highway 15 in Vicco on Monday evening.

According to officials, the call about a two-vehicle collision near the Georges Branch intersection came in around 6:47 p.m.

Officials say that one vehicle struck another one head-on, fatally injuring a man in one of the vehicles. The man, according to officials, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to officials, the driver and passenger of the other vehicle were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and taken to Whitesburg ARH.

The collision is under investigation and the Perry County Coroner's Office has not released the name of the man killed.