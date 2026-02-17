1 person killed in I-65 crash involving tractor-trailer in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police Post 4 reports that one person was killed Monday morning after a two-vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer on I-65 in Hardin County.

According to KSP, troopers responded to the 103-mile marker on I-65 northbound near Lebanon Junction around 9:45 a.m. on Monday.

KSP says a preliminary investigation reveals that traffic had slowed due to a previous collision near the 106-mile marker, and as a result, a Hyundai Elantra struck the rear of a tractor-trailer.

According to KSP, the driver of the car, 29-year-old Drew Cookenmaster, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hardin County coroner.

KSP says that the operator of the tractor-trailer was not injured, and the roadway was closed for around three hours while troopers investigated the scene.