1 person killed in I-75 car crash overnight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Parts of I-75 shut down early Sunday morning after a deadly crash.

According to Lexington Police, the crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. around mile marker 110, Lexington's Winchester Road exit.

There was only one car involved in the crash, officers telling LEX 18 the driver of that car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Police warn parts of I-75 north and southbound will be closed Sunday morning as they continue the investigation.