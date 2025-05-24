1 person killed in motorcycle crash in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police spent the night investigating a deadly crash in downtown Lexington.

According to Lexington Police, a truck and motorcycle collided at East Short Street and North Limestone around 11 p.m. Friday.

Law enforcement informed LEX 18 on person was pronounced dead at the scene but we don't currently have details on the person who died or how the crash happened in the first place.

The area of the crash downtown was shutdown overnight as police conducted their investigation.