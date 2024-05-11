1 person killed in overnight crash on Winchester Road involving intoxicated driver

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was killed in a Lexington crash Friday night.

Police say it happened around 11 p.m. on Winchester Road between Man O War and Bahama Road.

54-year-old Billy Joe Williamson, Jr. was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later succumbed to those injuries.

Police say initial investigation indicates that an intoxicated driver crossed the center line, which led to the crash.

The name of the victim will be released at a later time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Billy was an employee here at LEX 18. He will be dearly missed by the LEX 18 family.

