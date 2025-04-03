1 person rescued after tree fell on home in northern Kentucky

ERLANGER, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was rescued after a tree fell on their home during the storms Wednesday night in northern Kentucky.

According to the Erlanger Fire/EMS Department, the tree fell and trapped the person on the home's second floor.

When arriving on the scene, officials say they requested assistance from the Northern Kentucky Technical Rescue Team and, with the help of multiple agencies, were able to get the person out in under an hour.

According to officials, the person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.