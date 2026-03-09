2 taken to hospital following apartment fire near Spring Street in Laurel County

UPDATE: March 9 at 8:05 a.m.

The London City Fire Department says two people were taken to Saint Joseph London Hospital for evaluation following an early morning apartment fire near Spring Street on Monday.

Officials say that reports indicate there are no life-threatening injuries at this time.

According to officials, the fire has been extinguished, but some units remain on the scene for investigation.

Original Story:

The London City Fire Department reports that one person has been rescued from an apartment fire near Spring Street early Monday morning.

According to officials, the fire has been contained to one apartment, and crews remain on the scene.

Officials ask drivers to avoid the area near Spring Street and seek an alternate route while crews work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.