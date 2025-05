CLAY CITY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was taken to the hospital following a head-on crash near the Mountain Parkway ramp in Clay City on Friday, according to an official.

The Clay County Fire Department reported that two cars were involved in the crash on Friday.

A red pick-up truck was traveling westbound when its tire reportedly blew out, resulting in the truck moving into the eastbound lane and hitting a minivan head-on.