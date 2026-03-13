1 person taken to hospital following early morning house fire in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was taken to the hospital following an early morning house fire on Friday on Melbourne Street and Cook Avenue in Winchester.

According to the Winchester Fire Department, crews responded to reports of a possible structure fire around 5:08 a.m. Friday.

When arriving on the scene, officials say they found heavy flames coming from the home and a victim who had escaped.

According to officials, the victim was treated by EMS at the scene, then transported to UK Hospital.

Officials say they were able to extinguish the fire quickly, and two people were displaced due to fire damage to the home.

According to officials, the fire remains under investigation.