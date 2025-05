LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department says that a person has life-threatening injuries after their car crashed into a tree on Keeneland Boulevard and Versailles Road late Sunday night.

According to police, upon arrival at the scene, they found that a single vehicle had left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Police say the person was taken to a local hospital, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.